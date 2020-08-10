Fire weather (red flag) warning ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay clear Monday night and lows will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

A fire weather watch, also known as a red flag warning, will be in place for Central Oregon from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday. No open burning is permitted at this time. Any fires that start will burn quickly because of dry fuel and travel rapidly with gusty winds.

Daytime temperatures will cool slightly for a couple days, dipping into the low to mid 80s through Saturday. Lows will stay above average, in the high 40s to low 50s all week.