Cooler temperatures for a few days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Tuesday night, with lows in the low 40s to low 50s. Northwest breezes will back off to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Cooler air will filter into the region behind a frontal passage.

On Wednesday, we will be under a dry and cool west to northwest air flow.

This will cool our highs to the mid to upper 70s for the day.

Lows will also drop to the low 30s to low 40s, with mostly clear skies.

Highs will warm back to the mid 80s by Friday and sunny skies will stay with us through the weekend into next week.

Expect to see a warm weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

These hot temperatures will also carry into next week.