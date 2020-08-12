Let the warmup begin

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will begin to clear overnight Wednesday. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Breezes will become light and variable this evening and stay there tonight.

The clouds will thin even more Thursday as highs climb into the low 80s.

Under sunny skies, we will return to more normal temperatures, in the upper 80s, on Friday.

The warmup continues this weekend. Expect to see the low to mid 90s Saturday and mid to upper 90s Sunday.

Skies will be mostly sunny next Monday and Tuesday as highs work their way back down to the low 90s.