The warmup has begun

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A warming trend has started for Central Oregon that will put us in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s Friday, then into triple-digits Saturday and Sunday.

A little moisture will push in over these hot temperatures Sunday, and that will deliver a 20% chance of scattered, pop-up thunderstorms Sunday evening. That will turn to partly cloudy skies after midnight and mostly sunny on Monday.

Sunny, hot conditions will stay with us through at least next Tuesday. By Wednesday, we will be back into the low 90s.