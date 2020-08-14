Warmer temperatures lead us into heat advisory over the weekend

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Friday night and lows will be scattered throughout the 40s to low 50s. Gentle breezes will turn southerly after midnight.

A high pressure center will make its way in our direction over the next few days, and that will bring us higher temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 90s Saturday, with Sunday being the hottest day, with highs reaching the low triple-digits for many. A heat advisory is set to begin Sunday at 11 am and go through Tuesday at 9 pm.

Some moisture moving in over those hot temperatures will give us a 25% chance of scattered, pop-up thunderstorms beginning as early as noon on Sunday. That chance of thunderstorms will stay with us into the evening, then leave us under mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.

We will start the new week under mostly sunny skies, with highs expected in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Sunny skies with highs around 90 with carry us through the middle of the week.