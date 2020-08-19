Hazy skies through Thursday

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear but hazy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s to high 50s. Winds will be gusty up to 30 mph, then become breezy at 5-10 mph after midnight.

Skies will stay mostly sunny and hazy Thursday morning, with highs cooling to the mid 80s, closer to average for this time of year.

We may see a few thin clouds through Friday and into Saturday, but there will be no threat of showers.

The cooldown will continue until we see highs in the low 90s Sunday and overnight temperatures in the mid 50s.

Skies will stay sunny coming out of the weekend and into next week.