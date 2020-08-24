Partly cloudy and smoky

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A red flag warning is in place for Central Oregon until Tuesday at 11 p.m. and the air quality alert has been extended until Wednesday at 11 p.m.

Breezes will become light and variable after midnight Monday night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and we will see a slight chance of showers all night.

Tuesday will be a bit of a repeat of Monday, but by Wednesday, we will have clear to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 80s.

By Friday, we will be warm again, in the upper 80s, but we will see a nice cooling trend for the coming weekend, under sunny skies.