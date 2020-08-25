Almost in the clear

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A red flag (fire weather) warning will stay in place until 11 pm Tuesday, with an air quality alert until Wednesday at 11 pm.

It'll be mostly clear and hazy Tuesday night, with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Gusty winds will be with us up to 25 mph until about midnight, when they become light and variable.

Skies will clear for the rest of the week, but that smoky haze could linger, as long as wildfires continue to burn. Temperatures just slightly above average will stay with us through the week and into the weekend.

Expect to see sunny, but cooler conditions beginning Sunday and continue into the start of next week.