Hazy skies into the weekend

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Light winds, cooler temperatures and hazy skies will be with us Thursday night.

A slight ridge of high pressure will move through the region on Friday. This will result in slightly warmer temperatures. However, smoke in the air might help to keep temperatures down a degree or two during the day and up a degree or two at night.

Winds will be generally light into the weekend, at only about about 10 mph out of the north.

On Saturday and Saturday night, a strong, dry cold front associated with a developing large upper-level trough will move across the area. This will cause windy conditions to develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

It will be warm and dry, which when combined with these winds will create critical fire weather conditions Saturday afternoon and evening. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for that time period.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Sunday and Monday behind this trough, in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will range from the low to upper 40s. There may be a few light showers on Monday.

On Tuesday, we'll begin to warm up again, back into the upper 80s, with lows back into the 50s.