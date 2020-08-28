Smoky skies stick around a bit longer

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

No cloud cover is expected over the region, but smoke remains and an air quality advisory stays in place until Saturday morning.

Overnight temperatures will be warm in the high 40s to mid 50s as breezes stay light overnight.

On Saturday, a trough drags a cold front across the region, with gusty to locally downright windy conditions expected.

A red flag warning will be in place on Saturday from 2-11 p.m., with sustained northerly winds 20 mph and gusts briefly topping 30 mph.

On Sunday, mixed clouds are expected, with cooler temperatures, a few degrees below normal in the low 80s. Lows cool into the low 40s.

On Monday, some isolated rain showers are expected, but by Tuesday, a strong ridge starts building, with much warmer temperatures, in the upper 80s.

The ridge will shift across the region the rest of the week, with warm temperatures and dry conditions.