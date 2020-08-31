Clear and hot again as September arrives

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Another cool night is expected Monday with lows in the mid 30s to low 50s. Northerly winds around 10 mph will become light and variable after midnight.

On Tuesday, an expected warming and drying pattern begins as a ridge of high pressure starts to move in. Temperatures are expected in the 90s for much of the week, with lows as warm as the high 50s.

We'll have some light breeziness as well ,up to 10 mph from the north through midweek.