Warm to hot conditions expected

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Dry and mostly sunny, with warm to hot conditions are expected through the week.

Winds will be breezy on Wednesday, 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 out of the southeast. Highs will continue to climb to the low to mid 90s, with lows in the mid 40s.

On Thursday, we will see highs nearly 15 degrees above normal, in the mid 90s. Lows will be around 10 degrees above normal, in the low 50s.

Friday looks to be our warmest day on the extended forecast, reaching the upper 90s, with a slight chance to hit triple digits.

The ridge of high pressure will continue over the long term, with above-normal temperatures through the holiday weekend, with no precipitation and sparse cloud cover.