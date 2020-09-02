Hot and dry

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Strong high pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest, peaking over the region on Friday.

This pattern will bring increasingly hot temperatures through the first part of the holiday weekend.

Thursday we'll be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 50s.

By Friday, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows again in the mid 50s.

On Saturday, temperatures will be similar, but perhaps a degree or two cooler.

It will also remain quite dry and while there will be periods of breeziness there are not any expected periods of strong winds.

