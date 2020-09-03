And the heat goes on…

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the region going into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Friday will be the hottest day this week, with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be calm until Friday night, when they pick up to 15-20 mph out of the northwest, with gusts up to 25.

Temperatures will begin to cool slightly on Saturday, back into the mid 90s, but still be hotter than normal.

Cooler temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s, and lows back into the mid 40s.

