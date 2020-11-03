Cooler days ahead

Weather

Our skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday, with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. The wind will become southerly at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday looks to be quite fair as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. The rain should begin Thursday afternoon, and that will also mark the beginning of a serious cooldown.

Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s, and with lows dropping into the teens and 20s. Mixed showers are a possibility through Saturday.

We will get some partial clearing Saturday and stay mostly cloudy to partly cloudy through Sunday. We will also stay cold. Highs Saturday will be in the low 40s, and we are not likely to get out of the 30s Sunday.

