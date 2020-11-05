A rain/snow mix is headed our way

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. The northwest winds will be lightening up to 10 mph, with rain likely to begin after 4 p.m.

Friday looks to be our best chance for rain and snow this week, with snow levels dropping to 3,500 feet. We are looking at a significant drop in highs, into the low to mid 40s, with lows in the 20s.

We will get some partial clearing Saturday and stay mostly cloudy to partly cloudy through Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 40s, and we are not likely to get out of the 30s Sunday.

Monday looks to continue our partly cloudy skies, with highs a little warmer in the low 40s. Tuesday brings a slight chance for rain and snow, with snow levels dropping to 3,300 feet.

