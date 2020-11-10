Another chance for some rain & snow

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We have another chance for rain and snow off and on Tuesday with snow levels around 2800 feet. Our skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. The southerly wind will be a little stronger today 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25mph. Overnight look for lows in the mid to upper 20s with a continued chance for snow.

Wednesday will be our second break from the wintry mix this week with mostly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40s low in the low to mid 20s.

The rain/snow chance should begin again on Thursday and also mark the beginning of what could be several days of showers.

Highs Friday will be in the mid to uppper 40s with a chance for snow in the morning then rain through Sunday. Highs for the week will gradually rise and be in the high 40s and lows in the low 30s by Sunday.

