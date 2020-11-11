A break until Thursday night

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We will stay partly cloudy and cold Wednesday night, with lows in the teens to low 20's. Breezes will calm and then turn light out of the southeast after midnight.

Clouds will thicken Thursday and a cold, wintry mix will settle in that is expected to stay with us through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, chance of rain showers throughout the region. With overnight lows getting down to freezing and below, we can expect a 40-60% chance of freezing rain and snow through Sunday night.

Temperatures will warm a bit going into next week, but we can expect a chance of rain showers to linger through Tuesday.

