Winter storm warning issued

Expect lows Thursday night in the mid 30s, we will see a 60% chance of some mixed showers by Friday morning. Winds will turn southerly at 5-15 mph.

Mt. Bachelor could see a total accumulation of 30-40" between Thursday night and Monday morning.

Mixed showers are expected across Central Oregon as well, with upper elevations seeing accumulations of 4-8 inches of snow.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s through the weekend and warm slightly Monday, into the mid 50s. A slight chance of rain showers continuing into next week.

