Snow should turn to rain

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Friday's lows will be scattered through the 20s, with a 40% chance of snow showers. Gusty westerly winds will stay with us through the night up to 25 mph.

We will see some modest breaks in the activity Saturday, but this storm will close in again Saturday night and give us rain Sunday. Highs will warm into the low to mid 50s, lows in the upper 30s, Saturday.

We have a chance of showers for much of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US