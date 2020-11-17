Rain for a couple of more days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oreogn!

The stronger winds we had Tuesday will calm down overnight to 10 mph out of the south. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s, with a chance for showers through Thursday.

With more rain likely on Wednesday, highs will cool into the mid to upper 40s, with a chance for mixed showers Wednesday night. Similar conditions will be seen Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Snow levels will drop to about 3,300 feet, giving us a chance for mixed showers.

We will end the week and go into the weekend under a variable cloud cover, with highs in the mid 40s. A chance of rain showers will return Sunday night and carry into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US