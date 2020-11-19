Clear skies for a couple of days

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows dropping to the mid-teens to mid 20s. These clear skies will stay with us going into the weekend, and a very modest warming trend will take us to highs nearing our average of 48 degrees.

Saturday night and Sunday, we should begin to have partly to mostly cloudy skies.

This will bring a chance of some scattered snow showers Sunday night, which leads to a chance of mixed showers staying with us right through the middle of next week.

Lows next week will be around average, in the mid to upper 20s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US