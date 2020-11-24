A winter weather advisory is in place

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We can expect mixed showers Tuesday night, with lows in the 20s and westerly winds at 5-10 mph. Mixed showers are expected through Wednesday and into Wednesday night, along with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Snow levels drop to 2300 feet on Wednesday night, however less than an inch of accumulation is excepted in Central Oregon. This system could drop as much as one foot of fresh snow on Mt. Bachelor over the next 24-36 hours.

Skies will turn mostly sunny for Thanksgiving Day and highs will reach the mid 40s. We will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

