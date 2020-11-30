Clear skies, but with foggy mornings

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Monday night, with a gentle breeze out to the south. Lows will drop into the teens to lows 20s.

Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, with average temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday may begin with some patchy freezing fog that comes and goes through Friday morning. Daytime temperatures will be a smidge warmer, in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, we will stay in the low 20s for the remainder of the week.

