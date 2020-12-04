Clear skies tonight…

Weather

Happy Friday Central Oregon!

Well it was a great day today to end your work week, with clear skies and above-average temperatures, although we still are under an air stagnation advisory which increases the chances for air pollutants. Right now though most of Central Oregon between good and moderate air quality. Th,at advisory will be in place until Tuesday.

Saturday night some cities across the high desert will see chances for rain and snow. La Pine seeing a 60% chance for snow and Bend at about 50%.

Once that system clears Sunday morning we likely will not see any chances for snow or rain for the rest of next week.