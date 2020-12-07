A wintry mix is on the horizon…

Weather

Happy Monday Central Oregon!

A calm day and above averages temperatures to start your workweek but changes are coming. Tuesday night is when we the see the first chances for rain and snow in Central Oregon. Redmond is seeing a 20% chance for snow while La Pine is seeing a 30% chance for snow.

Chances for rain and snow will stay with us into the weekend. La Pine and Sisters are seeing the largest chances for snow on Thursday at 40%.

Some parts of Central Oregon are still under an Air Stagnation Advisory which lasts until Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.