Another warm day today but changes are coming…

Happy Tuesday Central Oregon!

It was a great day to get some chores done as we had well above average temperatures. Redmond hit 62 today, which is 21 degrees above average.

Those above average temperatures will not be with us much longer though. Later tonight is when we see our first chances for rain , but early Wednesday morning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. is when those chances are the greatest.

Then we will see clear skies mostly on Wednesday before we see chances for rain return late Thursday night.

Local Forecast
Jordan Williams

