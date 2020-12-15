A wintry mix this week

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows mostly in the 20s.

With highs in the mid 40s, rain is likely Wednesday. Lows will be at freezing or a little below Wednesday night, so we could see some snow mix in, especially at the upper elevations.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday and stay that way Friday night.

We can expect a chance of mixed showers staying with us through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s and lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

