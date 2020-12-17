Winter weather advisory extended

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The winter weather advisory for Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine has been extended until Thursday night at 10. 2-4" of accumulation could happen on the east slopes of the Cascades and at the higher elevations.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows will be in the 20s and winds will turn southerly at 5-10 mph.

Friday will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us in the low 50s by Sunday. We have a slight chance of scattered showers Friday night to break up Saturday morning.

The break will be short-lived, as more rain will build in Saturday night, and we will see a chance of rain stay with us through Monday night. Clearing skies will have us mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s by Wednesday.

