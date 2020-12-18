Mostly fair weekend, with a chance of showers

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We will see a 20% chance of rain up until about midnight Friday night, then mostly cloudy into the Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s. Gusty westerly winds up to 25 mph will stay with us for much of the night.

Saturday will be quite fair, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will thicken Saturday night and bring a 30% chance of rain showers that will stay with us for the rest of the weekend and through to Monday night.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

