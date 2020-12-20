Cooler temps and maybe snow coming Monday night

Weather

Good Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

We're still seeing a strong weather system brining a lot of wet and warmer air to the area

And that means plenty of rain up in the Cascades, but it's mostly tapering off in our cities.

Clouds and rain will continue to clear up until tomorrow evening, when a strong cold front moves in from the northwest.

When this front comes through, we'll see our winds remain fairly breezy, but take a turn from the northwest as well.

We'll also see our temperatures take a dip. The unseasonably warm weekend temperatures will come to an end on Monday evening.

Monday will be partly cloudy, until another system brings more chances for rain in the late afternoon and then potential trace accumulations of snow in our cities, and maybe about two new inches at Mt. Bachelor.