Strong chances for rain and snow tonight…

Weather

Happy Monday Central Oregon!

We had a record setting day today in Redmond as the city hit 60 degrees which is two degrees above the previous record of 58 set in 2017. We also had clear skies along with those warm temperatures but that will be changing.

We will see chances for rain and snow across Central Oregon starting at 6 p.m. Sisters and La Pine could see around two inches of snow tonight while Bend and Redmond could see around half an inch.

Those chances for rain and snow will last for a few hours before we see mostly clear skies return for Tuesday.