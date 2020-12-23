Snow likely on Christmas

Weather

Happy Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

Forecast lows on Thursday will be in the teens for almost everyone, except for Bend, where temperatures will bottom out around 21 degrees.

Wind speeds have been calm Wednesday, but they will pick up Thursday, with sustained winds between 18-20 mph for parts of the day.

The mostly clear skies we've had will be sticking with us through Thursday evening, before clouds start to roll in late at night.

Then, make sure you have cookies and milk ready for Santa Friday morning, because snow is likely on the High Desert in the morning on Christmas Day.

Those snowy conditions will add possibly 10 inches of new snow at Mt. Bachelor as the day rolls on until about 4 p.m., while the rest of us will not see much accumulation, outside of La Pine and Sunriver, who could receive an inch.

Friday evening, rain should be added to the mix as well. Those conditions could linger into the morning on Saturday.