Showers to start off the new year.

Weather

Happy New Year, Central Oregon!

New years night comes with a chance for showers and lows in the 30s. Our winds could stay with us up to 10 mph out of the south Friday night.

Through the weekend and into to start of next week we're looking at a chance for showers up to 50%.

We also warm up a bit over the weekend and into next week into the upper 40s and mid to upper 30s overnight.

Speaking of next week, again we see a chance for mixed showers beginning again on Tuesday. Highs for the week should be up the mid to upper 40s.

