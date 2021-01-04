Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A winter weather advisory is in place for Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine until Tuesday at noon. The start of our week comes with a chance for mixed showers and highs in the 40s to low 50s. Our winds will pick up today to 25 mph out of the south and gusts up to 40.

Monday night we continue our chance for mixed showers and winds will back down a bit. Through the rest of the week we're looking at a mixed of partly Sunday day's and showers. We stay warm in the mid to upper 40s and mid to low 30s overnight.

Friday brings our next slight chance for snow with our snow levels dropping to 2500ft. Then we become mostly sunny in low 40s for the weekend.

