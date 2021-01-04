Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We started our day with some scattered showers throughout the region and could end it with some snow. The winter weather advisory that covers the western parts of Jefferson County and Deschutes County says they are expecting 30% chances for snow tonight. Those chances will not last for very long as that system bringing chances for snow leaves the area around midnight.

We could see some more high wind gusts tonight in the area, between 25 and 30 miles per hour.

We'll see mostly clear skies on Tuesday before we see some chances for rain and snow return to the High Desert late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning that will last throughout the day.