Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 5:00 pm

Chances for rain and snow…

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We started our day with some scattered showers throughout the region and could end it with some snow. The winter weather advisory that covers the western parts of Jefferson County and Deschutes County says they are expecting 30% chances for snow tonight. Those chances will not last for very long as that system bringing chances for snow leaves the area around midnight.

We could see some more high wind gusts tonight in the area, between 25 and 30 miles per hour.

We'll see mostly clear skies on Tuesday before we see some chances for rain and snow return to the High Desert late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning that will last throughout the day.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content