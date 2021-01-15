More warm days are ahead

Weather

Happy MKL weekend, Central Oreogn!

It's looking like we will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the week, the weekend ahead and into next week.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will stay with us through the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Winds to stay light all week, up to 10 mph out of the southeast

The next system, which brings a very slight chance for showers, looks like it could arrive Sunday, but quickly pass through by late afternoon.

