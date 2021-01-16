Spring fever in January?

Weather

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Well, I know my fellow powder-chasers may be upset, but we've been having some spring-ike weather the last week or so, and it's going to continue through this holiday weekend.

We got into the 50s once the sun came out in Bend and Redmond and were past or near that mark almost everywhere else.

It seems like this has been the normal after some spots hit the 60s earlier this week.

Our average high temperatures are just a touch over 40 this time of year in Redmond, and we'll come back a little closer to that number this week, but it looks like we might sneak in some more 50 degree days as well.

For the next week, the only forecast rain as of now is from a small system that will mostly dissipate as it makes its way south toward us. Still, Sisters will have about a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday morning before 11 a.m.

After that moves south of the area by noon, we'll see clear skies all the way through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Typically MLK day is a big ski weekend, and it will still be an option, but however you do it, make sure you get outside and take advantage of this weather over the three-day weekend.

