Temperatures heading back down, clear skies to stay

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Another beautiful spring-like day today, where we exceeded our high temperature forecasts once again. Redmond hit 57 degrees today, which was nearly the highest in the state.

I hope you got a chance to experience the unseasonably warm weather, because today was just about the end for our taste of spring.

Thanks to winds now coming out of the north, we're going to see our temperatures dip down tonight around the 20s, which is just about our average low temperature in Redmond.

We won't get nearly as warm Monday, either, as our forecast highs range anywhere from 40 to 45 degrees.

After Wednesday, we may see those high temperatures continue to drop a little below average, into the high 30s by the end of the week.

However, we aren't expected to see any precipitation until at least Thursday. We should be looking at clear skies up until then, including the holiday on Monday.

Thursday's precipitation is only expected in the mountains for now -- and they are looking at chances for much-needed snow every day from Thursday to Sunday, but there is about a 30 percent chance for snow in Redmond next Sunday.

