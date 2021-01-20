Here comes some snow

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

With mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, lows will dip into the 20s and breezes become light out of the south. Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday and highs will cool into the mid 40s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s and we will see a 50% chance of snow showers that will stretch into Friday.

The passage of the system will weaken the chance of snow through Friday, but it will leave behind colder temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 40 and then into the upper 30s going into next week.

The next system tracking southward along the coast will deliver a chance of mixed showers Sunday, but that will be short-lived and we will see some partial clearing beginning Monday.

