Winter is back and more snow is on the way!

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

You don't need me to tell you this, but winter finally showed back up.

After Friday's snowfall, we should expect to see some more on Sunday. A new front is coming off the coast early Sunday morning and hitting our area by around 9 a.m.

This won't bring as much accumulation as Friday's storm, but we could see anywhere from a half inch, to an inch in our cities and maybe 2-4 inches at Mount Bachelor.

Temperature wise, we're going to see our highs for Redmond stay in the upper 30s to start the week, just a few degrees below average to start the week. By the end of the week however, we'll start to highs climb back above the 40 mark on Wednesday.

All throughout, we won't see much wind, with speeds topping out around 10 mph at most throughout the next few days.

