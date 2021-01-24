More snow to come as temps keep going down

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We got a light dusting of snow Sunday in much of our region, but it won't be the last we see this week.

We're going to continue the cooling trend we've seen over the past week, as Monday's high in Redmond will be right around freezing, with not as much sun to warm us past that.

We'll start to see our temperatures trend back upward after Monday night, when we could see lows in the single digits to upper teens across Central Oregon.

While the Cascades could be seeing light snow all throughout the start of the week, the system that moved in on Sunday will get split, with most of it heading out east, and the rest getting stuck at the crest of the Cascades. That means we won't see snow in the cities until the next system.

But you won't have to wait long for that to start when one moves in Tuesday night, giving us a chance for snow in our population centers.

However, on Wednesday, our high temperatures will actually jump back into the 40s, right around our seasonal average, leaving us a chance for a wintry mix over next weekend, as the temperatures hold.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US