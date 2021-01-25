Skip to Content
Back to back systems bring a chance for mixed showers

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay partly cloudy Monday night with calm wind out of the west. All of Central Oregon will see lows in the teens, with upper elevations approaching single digits.

The next snow is expected late Tuesday. While accumulations are not expected to be significant, this will be a cold, wind-driven snowfall.

We have a slight chance of mixed showers staying with us all through the coming weekend.

Katie Zuniga

