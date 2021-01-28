Just cloudy… for now

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at mostly cloudy skies again Thursday night, with lows in the 20s and calm winds out of the west.

The next weather system should move through the region Friday night, but with only a 20% for mixed showers.

A modest warming trend will have us in the mid 40s Saturday and around 50 Sunday.

We do have another chance of scattered and isolated mixed showers into the middle of next week. Cooler temperatures can be expected by then, as well.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US