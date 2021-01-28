Rain and snow are heading our way…

Weather

Good morning Central Oregon!

After a little bit of a break from snowfall in the area chances for return to us later tonight. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 40s throughout the day until we get to the evening when we see those chances for snow start. Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Prineville are all expecting chances from 20%-40%.

Wind speeds today will be in the 10 mph range.

Those chances for snow will only last for a couple of hours. But they will return Friday night for most of Central Oregon at about 30%.

We will see these chances for rain and snow continue into Saturday and Sunday as well.