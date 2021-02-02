The winter weather advisory has been extended

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The winter weather advisory, that expires Wednesday at 3pm, has been extended to include Sisters, Sunriver, and La Pine.

Snow showers are expected Tuesday night, with lows in the 20s and southerly winds will back off to 5-10 mph. Morning snow showers Wednesday will break late morning and skies will begin to clear. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s and northwest breezes will be pretty gentle at 5-15 mph.

The rest of the work week will be quite fair under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. The weekend will be unseasonably mild with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 50's. These fair weather conditions will carry into the beginning of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US