Let the warmup begin!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday night. Breezes will become gentle out of the south as lows dip to the mid to upper teens.

A warming trend that begins Thursday will continue to Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the balance of the work week, and then turn sunny for the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 50 degrees. Fair conditions will be carried into next week.

