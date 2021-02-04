We have a slight chance for morning showers

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday night, and we stay dry. Lows will be in the low 20s to around 30 degrees, southwest breezes will stay gentle.

A weak front will move through Friday morning, delivering a slight chance of some scattered mixed showers, but it will clear out quickly.

We'll have mostly sunny skies all weekend, with highs in the mid 40s, and lows will be in the 20s. Fair, but cooler conditions will carry us into next week.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the teens through the middle of the week.

