Windy weekend and warm temperatures

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Friday night. The westerly winds will back off to 5-10 mph and lows will be scattered through the 20s.

The westerly wind should pick up again on Saturday, up to 15 mph with gusts up to 30. Saturday afternoon there is another slight chance for shower. These showers look to be along the Cascades, the east slopes and higher elevations

The weekend looks to be quite fair with highs in the mid to upper 40's. The cooldown begins Monday. By the middle of the week, we will see much cooler temperatures, with an increased cloud cover.

