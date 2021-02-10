Upgraded winter storm warning

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Thicker clouds will deliver snow showers by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 20s and breezes will turn light out of the northwest. The storm will then settle in through Saturday night.

Total snow accumulations around Central Oregon will be about 5-10 inches during that time, with the potential for more at the upper elevations.

Mt. Bachelor is expecting approximately 2 feet of fresh snow through Saturday, with a chance of more snow showers into the middle of next week.

What will be great for the resorts will be trouble for travelers. Driving conditions in the mountains are expected to be very difficult to impossible.

